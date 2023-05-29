Relief for two days in Jharkhand, then fire will rain from the sky, the temperature will go beyond 40

The people of Jharkhand may once again have to face the scorching heat. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be an increase in the maximum temperature in the state in the next two-three days. The Ranchi Meteorological Center has predicted that after May 31, the temperature in many districts may go up to 40 degrees or beyond. At the moment, people have got relief from the rain.

At present, the temperature in most of the districts is around 36 degrees. While today and tomorrow there may be light to moderate rain in the capital Ranchi and its nearby areas. During this, the wind speed can be 30 to 40 km per hour. It was partly cloudy in most areas on Sunday. Because of this people felt relieved.

Jharkhand Weather Live Updates: Chances of rain in these districts including Ranchi, possibility of thunderclap

The weather was like this in Jamshedpur



Jamshedpur’s weather was better on Sunday than Saturday. Humid heat was not seen like other days. It was sunny till noon. During this time the temperature of the weather remained around 38 degrees. Which was more than normal. Talking about the minimum temperature, it was 23.6 degrees.

What was the maximum temperature in how many districts?

Talking about the maximum temperature of May 28, Bokaro 36.2 degree, Deoghar 37.1 degree, Garhwa 39.9 degree, Giridih 36 degree, Godda 37.1 degree, Gumla 38.3 degree, Hazaribagh 35.5 degree, Latehar 37.3 degree, Pakur 34.8 degree, Ramgarh 37.2 degree , Sahibganj 35.6 degree, Simdega 37.5 degree, West Singhbhum 36.9 degree, Jamshedpur 38.4 degree, Daltonganj 40.6 degree and Ranchi 36.2 degree.