Relief to lakhs of railway passengers of Bareilly, special trains will continue to run, know the decision of Izzatnagar Railway Division

Bareilly : Izatnagar Railway Division of North Eastern Railway (NER) has extended the operation period of the special train in view of the rush of passengers. This will give a lot of relief to the passenger. The timings of all these special trains and stoppages at stations will remain as before. NER’s 09075 special train running between Mumbai via Bareilly-Kathgodam via Bareilly-Mumbai Central will run from 05 July to 30 August, 2023. Its operation has been extended for 9 rounds.

Similarly, 09076 special train running Kathgodam via Bareilly-Mumbai Central will be run from July 6 to August 31, 2023. The operation of this special train has been extended for 9 trips. The operation of 09005 special train running between Vapi via Bareilly – Izzatnagar station has been extended from July 2 to August 27, 2023. Its operation is extended for 8 rounds. Similarly, 09006 special train operated between Izatnagar via Bareilly- Vapi station will run from July 3 to August 28, 2023. Its operating range has also been increased to 8 rounds.

Special train between Varanasi – Mumbai Central

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Izzatnagar Railway Division, Rajendra Singh said that the operation of Mumbai Central-Banaras weekly 09183 special train has been extended from July 5 to August 30, 2023. The operation of this special train has also been extended for 9 trips. 09184 special train will run from 7th July to 1st September, 2023.

This weekly special train will operate between Banaras-Mumbai Central. 09184 special train has also been extended for 9 trips. At the same time, the summer vacation holidays are over. Due to which the operation of summer vacation special train has started to stop. However, soon there is a plan to extend the operation period of many other trains as well.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

