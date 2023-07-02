-Advertisement-
Relief to lakhs of railway passengers of Bareilly, special trains will continue to run, know the decision of Izzatnagar Railway Division

By Blitz India Desk
Changes in the route of 17 trains passing through East Central Railway, two trains canceled, see list
Bareilly : Izatnagar Railway Division of North Eastern Railway (NER) has extended the operation period of the special train in view of the rush of passengers. This will give a lot of relief to the passenger. The timings of all these special trains and stoppages at stations will remain as before. NER’s 09075 special train running between Mumbai via Bareilly-Kathgodam via Bareilly-Mumbai Central will run from 05 July to 30 August, 2023. Its operation has been extended for 9 rounds.

Similarly, 09076 special train running Kathgodam via Bareilly-Mumbai Central will be run from July 6 to August 31, 2023. The operation of this special train has been extended for 9 trips. The operation of 09005 special train running between Vapi via Bareilly – Izzatnagar station has been extended from July 2 to August 27, 2023. Its operation is extended for 8 rounds. Similarly, 09006 special train operated between Izatnagar via Bareilly- Vapi station will run from July 3 to August 28, 2023. Its operating range has also been increased to 8 rounds.

Special train between Varanasi – Mumbai Central

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Izzatnagar Railway Division, Rajendra Singh said that the operation of Mumbai Central-Banaras weekly 09183 special train has been extended from July 5 to August 30, 2023. The operation of this special train has also been extended for 9 trips. 09184 special train will run from 7th July to 1st September, 2023.

This weekly special train will operate between Banaras-Mumbai Central. 09184 special train has also been extended for 9 trips. At the same time, the summer vacation holidays are over. Due to which the operation of summer vacation special train has started to stop. However, soon there is a plan to extend the operation period of many other trains as well.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

