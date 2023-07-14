Relieving news for the people of Patna, the price of vegetables has come down by Rs 20 per kg, see the rate

There is relief news for the people of capital Patna who are facing the brunt of inflation. The arrival of local vegetables has started increasing in the vegetable markets of the city, which is good news for the city dwellers because of this, the prices of vegetables have started falling. On Friday, a drop of up to Rs 20 per kg was observed in the prices of vegetables in the mandis.

tomatoes are still expensive

Local arrival of brinjal, pumpkin, parwal, okra, nanua has started in the mandis of Patna. At present, the local arrival of tomato has not started, but due to less external arrival, the price of tomato is still on the rise. Even now tomatoes are being sold in the retail market at Rs 100-120 per kg. If wholesalers of vegetables are to be believed, the local arrival of tomatoes has not started at present.

Vegetables became cheaper by Rs 20 per kg

Two days ago, where okra was being sold in the retail market for up to Rs 60 per kg, on the other hand, it was priced at Rs 40 per kg at Anta Ghat in Patna on Friday. Similarly, pumpkin, bitter gourd, parwal, nanua, cabbage, bora are available in the retail market at Rs 30 to 50 per kg. People have felt some relief due to this fall in the prices of vegetables.

Vegetable prices will fall further

According to experts, there is a possibility of further fall in the prices. A large number of farmers have started reaching vegetable markets with vegetables. Recently, there was a jump in the prices of vegetables due to the shortage of arrivals. But now once again due to increase in arrivals, the prices of vegetables have started falling.

Ginger prices up

The prices of ginger, coriander and green chillies are still high. On Friday, ginger and coriander were being sold in the city at Rs.60 per kg and green chillies at Rs.120-140 per kg. In the district, 5 to 10 quintals of ginger is arriving daily from the southern states. With the increase in the arrival, the price of ginger will also decrease. But until their arrival does not increase, this rate can remain intact in the market.

Vegetable prices at a glance

Tomato – Rs 100- Rs 120 per kg

Bhindi – Rs 40 per kg

Bitter gourd – 40 – 50 rupees per kg

Kundri – Rs 20 per kg

Parwal – 40 – 50 rupees per kg

Nanua – Rs 30 – 40 per kg

Cabbage – 20 to 30 rupees per kg

Cauliflower – 30 – 40 per piece

Brinjal – 50 – 60 rupees per kg

Bora – 40 – 50 rupees per kg

Pumpkin – 25 – 30 rupees per kg

Green chili – Rs 120 – 140 per kg

Ginger – Rs 240 – 250 per kg

Green coriander leaves – Rs 220 to 240 per kg

(Note: These prices are of Anta Ghat Sabzi Mandi, Patna)

