Renewed Success: Falcon Modernizes Its Embroidery Machine Business for a New Phase of Growth

Falcon, a pioneer in the Indian field of embroidery machines since many years, has emerged stronger than ever with a careful strategy and extensive research. Align yourself with contemporary technical practices. Leveraging a fresh vision, an advanced workplace and cutting-edge technology, the company is raising industry standards.

Led by the dynamic founder, Paresh Jariwala, with over 21 years of experience, Falcon has made substantial investments in upgrading its infrastructure and systems to harness the power of automation, artificial intelligence and data analysis. These technological developments are set to revolutionize the way the company operates and interacts with its customers.

Its new state-of-the-art office to be inaugurated on June 04, 2023 at RJD Business Hub, Katargam, Surat is designed to provide a conducive environment and enhance employee creativity, engagement and overall job satisfaction. The company is equipped with high-speed external 1,200 RPM machines; One of the first few pioneers of the business to introduce premium quality imported machinery in the silk city of Surat. To meet the demands of various industries, Falcon will also offer a diverse range of embroidery machines, ranging from compact models suitable for home businesses to industrial-grade machines capable of handling high-volume production, such as hotfix stone machines, paperless Stone machines included. , Textile Laser Cutting Machine and Fusing Machine.

Falcon aims to simplify the process of embroidery with advanced technology and aims to upgrade its portfolio at least twice a year. The company’s dedication to deliver exceptional value for money without compromising on performance has established it as the preferred choice among other companies in the country.

Amidst all these significant changes, the company’s commitment to going the extra mile to provide on-time deliveries, three years of free service and installation assistance remains constant.

Expressing his excitement, Paresh Jariwala said, “We are thrilled to be able to broad-base our business with comprehensive, utilitarian updates. Technology has evolved a lot since we last worked, and we are determined to leverage this to create unique experiences for our customers.

We will be attending the Garfab Tex exhibition in Surat on 8th, 9th and 10th September, 2023, where we will showcase our machinery, and latest bead and sequence collection, and provide visitors a first-hand experience of the future of embroidery. In a dynamic start-up economy, Falcon is poised to make a lasting impact by combining its decades of industry expertise with the latest technological innovations. about falcon

Falcon is one of India’s most trusted embroidery machine importers and has been operating from RJD Business Hub, Katargam since 2002, supplying over 10,000 machines to the Indian embroidery market across 10 cities. They specialize in manufacturing Computerized Embroidery Machine, Sequence Machine, Cording Machine, Beads Machine, Taping Machine, Chenille Embroidery Machine, Laser Cutting Machine, Fusing Machine, Hotfix Stone Machine and Paperless Stone Machine. Timely delivery, superior quality of embroidery machines and 360 degree support have always been and will continue to be their core proposition.