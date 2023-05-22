Representatives of different countries reached Srinagar to attend the G20 summit, folk artists showed a glimpse of cultural heritage

Srinagar, 22 May (Hindustan). Representatives of various member countries attending the G20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir have landed at Srinagar airport on Monday. On reaching here, these foreign guests were welcomed with mementos. Later, local folk artists gave a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage through their performances.

Sources said that from here these foreign guests will leave for their designated hotels (Taj Vivanta and Lalit). Where they will be allotted rooms and given conference materials. After this, other meetings and programs will be organized throughout the day.

More than 60 delegates from different nations are going to attend the meeting held at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake. Tight security arrangements have been made from sky to the ground. Dal Lake is guarded by Marquess commandos.