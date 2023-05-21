Representatives of G-20 Council participated in cleaning campaign of Juhu Chowpatty in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 21 (Hindustan). With the cleaning of Juhu Chowpatty, the third meeting of the G-20 Council Working Group on Environment and Climate Sustainability has begun with the ‘G-20 Coastal Cleanup’ campaign. Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also participated in this campaign along with the representatives of the G-20 Council. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called mass movement necessary in the cleanliness campaign.

In this campaign organized on Juhu Beach on Sunday, Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav also administered the oath of cleanliness to the people present. Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Tourism Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban Mangalprabhat Lodha, MLA Amit Satam, Principal Secretary Praveen Darade, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and others were present in the programme.

Welcoming the representatives of various countries to the G-20 conference, Chief Minister Shinde said that Mumbai is a dynamic city and the growth engine of the country. Saint Dnyaneshwar has given the message of protecting the motherland. Motherland is a boon for human life and we are its protectors. For that, this message should be given through this cleanliness campaign that every work in our life should be environment friendly. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the cleanliness campaign in the year 2014. Since then this campaign has taken the form of a mass movement. Every village and city of the country is taking steps towards cleanliness. The state government has also started important activities for environmental protection and has taken steps for the same. The Chief Minister said that efforts are being made to increase public participation.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde interacted with beach-goers during the ‘G-20 Mega Beach Clean Up’ campaign organized at Juhu Beach. Is the beach clean? When the Chief Minister asked such a question, the citizens replied that ‘yes, we come here everyday’.

Shinde said that activities like cleanliness drive are needed to maintain environmental balance. Every person should take out one minute of his life for cleanliness. This will help in maintaining the balance of the environment and reduce degradation. The Chief Minister also said that there would be relief from the problems caused by global warming and climate change.