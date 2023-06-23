Republican leader told Modi, it is necessary to remove bureaucratic hurdles

Washington, 23 June (Hindustan). Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republican Party in the US Senate, has clearly told the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, that it is necessary to remove bureaucratic hurdles. Both the leaders expressed hope for deeper ties.

Expressing his pleasure to meet the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, McConnell said that the Prime Minister’s visit is an important moment in the relationship between the two countries. India’s population, space and resources make it a cornerstone of the global economy, and adherence to democratic values ​​can help bind our countries together. He said that India and the United States share much more than strong trade and core values. We share an interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open, and we face common challenges. India directly understands China’s aggressive behaviour. Like our other Quad partners, Australia and Japan, India continues to invest in a growing defense industrial base.

McConnell made it clear that there are opportunities for even deeper cooperation if our countries can overcome regulatory and bureaucratic barriers. He hoped that the visit of Prime Minister Modi would focus our efforts to take advantage of these opportunities. Regarding the meeting, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said that this meeting has happened at an important time. The challenges we face can be resolved effectively guided by our shared values. The United States and India will uphold these ideals and continue to work together for the prosperity of not only our two countries, but the entire planet.