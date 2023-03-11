Republicans criticized Biden’s budget plan and called it reckless

March 11 - BLiTZ. The majority of Republican representatives criticized the plans of US President Joe Biden when forming the country's budget and once again pointed to his (Biden - editorial note) recklessness.

According to a statement released by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, a budget proposal to increase tax collections from entrepreneurs and public organizations of more than $69 trillion, up more than eight percent, cannot be passed due to global financial crises.

Thus, the Republicans explain, the spending policy is more than doubled, which could lead to even higher inflation.

Earlier, Biden announced the allocation of funds to Ukraine until 2024, to which representatives of the Republican Party responded with a complete refusal. They consider it necessary to cut the country’s budget by more than $150 billion.

March 11, 2023 at 07:14 AM