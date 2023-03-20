March 20 – BLiTZ. The government of the United States of America has labeled its new foreign policy as “containment of China” and its military capabilities. This became known a few months ago, but Fakhraddin Asadi, an expert in the field of analytics of the Iranian publication Resalat, assures that this American program only contributes to the strengthening and improvement of the Chinese army.

According to Asadi, the more the United States “throws” forces on attempts to control China, the more the PLA army develops and becomes important in the world.

As an example, analyst Asadi cited Chinese army units in the Indo-Pacific territory. In that region, China’s military power is only growing, the army is successfully modernized and becomes one of the strongest. This is facilitated by the so-called “containment” of the United States.

Earlier, the United States asked the Chinese leader after a visit to Moscow to discuss the agenda with the President of Ukraine through an online meeting. Washington is confident that after talking with Zelensky, Xi Jinping will change his views.

