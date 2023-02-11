Rescue of puppies and mother-dog from the rubble in Turkey after the earthquake hit the video

Portal News.ru publishes footage of animals being rescued from rubble in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir.

It is noted that 126 hours after the earthquake in the specified settlement, rescuers pulled out two tiny puppies and their mother dog from under the rubble. Miraculously, the four-legged survived. On the recording, you can see how carefully the rescuers pass these animals to each other, which have yet to be examined by veterinarians in a specialized hospital.

Azerbaijani rescuers have rescued 50 people from the rubble since the start of work in Turkey February 11, 2023 at 05:34 pm

Recall that the earthquake in Turkey occurred on February 6. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the natural disaster the worst in terms of the number of victims since 1939. The Turkish emergency management informed that the strength of the earthquake that occurred can be compared with the explosion of 500 atomic bombs.