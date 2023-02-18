Rescuers suspended work at the site of a helicopter crash on Sakhalin

Rescuers temporarily suspended work at the crash site of the Robinson-44 helicopter, as they are currently unable to fly to the area of ​​the accident by helicopter due to bad weather. This was announced on Saturday, February 18 TASS in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region.

“It is not yet possible to send a Mi-8 helicopter to the crash site of a Robinson R-44 near Mount Krasnaya in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk due to weather conditions,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations explained.

It is noted that later it is planned to send a ground group of rescuers and volunteers to the place of emergency.

On the eve it became known about the crash of a helicopter in the Sakhalin region. Robinson 44 disappeared from radar northeast of Krasnaya Mountain, later it became known that he made a hard landing.

There were three people on board, two of them died – this is the pilot and the wife of the survivor.

Later, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk hospital told Izvestia that the victim in the plane crash was diagnosed with a neck injury and spinal injury. The patient will need surgery, but his life is not in danger.

According to the press service of the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the IC of the Russian Federation, the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation initiated a criminal case under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of air transport”).