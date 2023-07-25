Research scholars should have DRC in 15 days, SKMU’s examination controller wrote a letter to all deans for PHD course

Dumka News. On the instructions of Sido Kanhu Murmu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vimal Prasad Singh, Controller of Examinations Dr. Rajeev Ranjan Sinha has sent a letter to the Deans of all the faculties regarding conducting the Department Research Council (DRC) of the research scholars who have passed the PhD course work examination. In the said letter, the Deans of all the Faculties have been asked to organize the DRC meeting at the departmental level within 15 days with the help of the Heads of the Departments. In the light of the said letter, the heads of various post-graduate departments have to take a decision with the consent of the Dean, on which date they will hold the meeting of the Department Research Council in their department.

All the research scholars who have passed the PhD course work examination will have to present the synopsis or research proposal before the DRC members in the meeting of the Department Research Council. If all the members of the DRC are satisfied with the submitted synopsis or research proposal, then only that synopsis or research proposal will be accepted, otherwise, on the suggestion of the members of the DRC committee, the research scholar will have to make necessary amendments, and then submit it again to the DRC. In this meeting, the research guide will also be officially allotted to all the research scholars.

What is Synopsis or Research Proposal

Synopsis or research proposal is prepared by the researcher before the research work. It is a document in which a researcher explains in detail about his research topic, literature review, objective, importance, research methodology, research gap, etc. That is, research proposal is an outline of the research to be done by the researcher in the future, in which the plans for future work are mentioned. It is worth mentioning that in the PhD course work result released by the examination department of the university on June 19, a total of 239 research scholars from various departments had passed. The DRC will be organized for all the research scholars who have passed the PhD course work examination under the chairmanship of the Head of the Post Graduate Department in the concerned department. Dean of the concerned faculty will be present in this meeting.

An important meeting will be held in this regard on July 26.

Before the meeting of the Department Research Council, an important meeting has been organized by the University on July 26 under the chairmanship of In-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vimal Prasad Singh. This meeting will be held in the conference hall of Academic Block-2. The office bearers of the university, all the deans, heads of various postgraduate departments etc. will participate in the meeting.

DRC first step for registration in PhD

After successfully completing the PhD course work of six months, a research scholar has to first submit his synopsis or research proposal to the Department Research Council for registration. If the synopsis or research proposal is approved by the DRC, then it is presented in the PGRC meeting to be held under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor at the university level. After getting accepted there, a research scholar is registered in PhD.

M.Ed Semester-2 Result Published

Dumka. The result of M.Ed Semester-2 examination has been published by the examination department of Sido Kanhu Murmu Vishwavidyalaya. A total of 62.05 percent candidates passed in the said examination. This exam was conducted last month from 13 to 16 June and the results were published on Monday. The result can be seen on the official website of the university from Tuesday. This information was given by the public relations officer of the university, Deepak Kumar Das.