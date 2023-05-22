Reserve Bank Governor said- change two thousand rupee notes without any hassle

Mumbai/New Delhi, May 22 (Hindustan Times). Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that people can easily exchange Rs 2,000 notes in gardens. Do not be in any hurry in this. RBI has issued new guidelines for exchanging Rs 2,000 notes.

In the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank, all the banks have been directed to maintain the data of Rs 2,000 notes being deposited daily along with providing all the facilities to the people to change the notes.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a press conference held here on Monday that four months’ time has been given to exchange Rs 2,000 notes. So there is no need to be in a hurry. Das said in his address that you should feel free to go to the bank and exchange the Rs 2000 note. He said that Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender even after September 30.

In an order issued by the RBI, it has been said that the facility to exchange Rs 2000 notes for the general public has been provided in all banks. The facility of exchange of Rs 2000 notes over the counter to the general public will be provided in the normal manner as was being provided earlier.

The Reserve Bank has issued instructions to the banks to provide drinking water and other facilities in the branch. According to the Reserve Bank, from May 23, the limit of converting Rs 2000 notes into other denomination bank notes at a time in any bank across the country is up to Rs 20,000.

It is noteworthy that the RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation last week. RBI has given time from May 23 to September 30 to the public to deposit or exchange these notes in bank accounts. According to the Reserve Bank, the Rs 2000 note will remain legal tender till September 30.