February 16, 2023, 09:06 – BLiTZ – News According to Oleg Ivannikov, a military political scientist and director of the Law and Order charitable institution, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are opening fire on their medics, who are taking healthy soldiers out of the combat zone pretending to be wounded. URA.RU writes about it.

For a fee, doctors try to take crossbows that shoot at themselves, or deserters, from the lines of combat contact. However, such doctors are subjected to executions by the detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which consist of representatives of nationalist movements.

The tactics of executions are aimed at intimidating doctors and preventing the export of healthy fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who feign injuries and illnesses.

Ivannikov noted that the number of crossbows among Ukrainian fighters is growing, as the mood of panic is due to ongoing surrenders of cities and the export of documents from state institutions controlled by Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

