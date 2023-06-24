Residential schools like Toppers Factory Simultala will open in 11 districts of Bihar, BPSC will appoint new teachers

It has been decided to appoint regular teachers in Simultala Residential School through Bihar Public Service Commission. Along with this, new schools will be established on the lines of Simultala residential school in 11 districts of the state. This decision has been taken in the general body meeting of Simultala Education Society under the chairmanship of Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar. This meeting has happened recently.

This is how teachers will be selected

According to the official information, preliminary objective test will be conducted in the teacher selection process. After this the main exam will be based on objective type questions. After this selection will be done from demo class with group discussion and interview. The service of these new teachers will be under Simultala Education Society. Those teachers will be able to be transferred in all the schools run under this society. Apart from this, a five-member committee was constituted for deputation and selection in Simultala Vidyalaya. Along with this, a five-member committee has also been constituted for the creation of posts.

Patna camp of Simultala Education Society will be established

According to the information, Patna camp of Simultala Education Society will be established. Along with this, academic officers on special duty have been nominated for Simultala. During this, it was decided to reconstitute the general body executive committee and school management committee of the society. Along with this, a seven-member executive committee and school management committee were also formed.

Establishment of residential schools in 11 districts

In the meeting chaired by Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar, it was decided to establish residential schools on the lines of Simultala residential schools in 11 districts of the state. This residential school will be operated from the next academic session 2024.

BPSC has changed the date of Bihar teacher recruitment exam, know on which day the exam will be held now

Schools will be built in these districts

According to official information, these schools will be established in all the divisions except Munger. Nalanda in Patna Division, any one of Rohtas/Kaimur District, Gaya in Magadha Division, Banka in Bhagalpur Division, Purnea in Purnea Division, Siwan or Gopalganj in Saran Division, West Champaran and Vaishali in Tirhut Division and Residential model school will be established in Samastipur in Darbhanga University.