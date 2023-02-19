Residents of Donetsk on Sunday, February 19, told Izvestia about the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the city center.

According to them, Ukrainian nationalists deliberately fire at residential buildings where civilians live.

“How can?! They beat us and beat us! When will this all end?! People are scared. It’s terrible what’s going on. We felt that it was flying at us. There is already such a soot on top. People came out and didn’t know what to do,” local residents said.

In turn, the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin said that seven people were injured during the shelling.

“Personal data is being specified,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The mayor noted that the kindergarten received damage during the impact – all the glass in the windows was broken in the building.

Earlier in the day, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kiev (JCCC) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 40 rockets from the MLRS at the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts of Donetsk in two minutes.

During the shelling, a park area next to a children’s ice slide was hit. The projectile also hit the roof of the Krupskaya library, the Altair school and residential buildings were damaged. The shells hit the area of ​​the Central Market, in addition, during the shelling, the building of the prosecutor’s office was damaged, its roof caught fire.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

