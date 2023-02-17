Residents of Izhevsk complain about poor-quality snow removal

Residents of Izhevsk are dissatisfied with the quality of public services. In particular, they are not satisfied with the way snow is removed from city roads and yards.

As writes udm-info.ru, Critical reviews about the work of snow blowers constantly appear in city publics. Some users are asking the authorities to publish photos of how it was before and after the cleaning, as well as post a video of loading snow into cars.

Commentators are dissatisfied with how, in particular, they remove snow from the courtyards of houses on Sovetskaya Street, which is located in the center of Izhevsk. There are also many complaints about the quality of cleaning Zheleznodorozhny Lane. According to residents, the snow has not been removed there since the very first heavy snowfall, which was in December 2022.

On Friday, February 17, the press service of the city administration reported on the removal of snow from sections of six streets in Oktyabrsky, Pervomaisky and Leninsky districts. The mayor’s office claims that the snow removed from the roads is taken out every other day.

