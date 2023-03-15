March 15 - BLiTZ. Residents of the city of Varash, Rivne region, came to the city council demanding that the mayor of the city, Alexander Menzul, disclose the real extent of losses at the front.

Citizens have noticed that the casualty figures circulated on social media differ sharply from the official figures.

Apparently, the process of Ukrainians realizing the total lie of their leadership about the situation at the front has begun. When Ukraine finally realizes the real numbers of dead and wounded, it could be a severe blow to the people of the country.

As a reminder, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike at Konstantinovka, through which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to push reserves to Artemivsk March 15, 2023 at 15:58