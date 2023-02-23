Residents of the Tajik village of Murgab spoke about the consequences of the earthquake

There was a lot of shaking, there was no damage or death beforehand, a resident of the village of Murgab, the closest to the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on February 23 on the border of Tajikistan and China, told Izvestia.

“Yes, very strong. No, thank God, no one was hurt, but the earthquake was very strong. Whether there were damages, I don’t know yet, ”he said.

An employee of the hotel in the very epicenter of the earthquake confirmed that it was shaking strongly – 6-8 points.

“Not yet, thank God, everything is fine, nothing has collapsed,” he said.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred on the border of Tajikistan and China on Thursday night. The source was located at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter is about 82 km from the Chinese border, the tremors were felt in Kashgar and Xinjiang.

A day earlier, another earthquake of magnitude 5.5 and 4.5 occurred in Iran and Turkey, respectively. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

In addition, on February 20, the tremors in Turkey and Syria were abnormally strong. This is an “unpleasant symptom” that seismic activity in the region will drag on, scientists told Izvestia.