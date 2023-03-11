March 11 - BLiTZ. From time to time one hears statements from Western military hawks and their vassals in Ukraine that the shells in Russia are about to run out, that Russian missiles have been counted by them and are already running out, but, as they say, "dogs are barking - the caravan is moving on." And the operation to demilitarize Ukraine continues as normal, and Russia has enough ammunition for its successful completion.

Former NATO diplomat Jamie Shea drew ridicule from social media users in the UK, saying Russia’s use of the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles showed Moscow’s problems with conventional weapons. About this, citing sources, wrote the publication “PolitRussia”.

Earlier it was reported that Russia used such missiles in an attack on the military and energy infrastructure of Ukraine on March 9. Residents of the UK criticize such experts, believing that they do not understand military processes and continue to carry propaganda nonsense.

