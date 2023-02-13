Resort “Igora” is recognized as the most popular in the Leningrad region

The number of tourists vacationing in ski resorts has increased by 13% this year. MegaFon specialists reported this on February 13 after analyzing traffic during the New Year holidays.

Analysts noted that Russians are increasingly choosing new destinations for outdoor activities: the Murmansk region, Kamchatka and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

At the same time, guests and residents of St. Petersburg, among all the ski slopes of the Leningrad region, chose Igora more often than others. More than 100,000 MegaFon subscribers have swept along the snowy slopes of this resort. The top 3 also includes tourist complexes “Tuutari-Park” and “Okhta Park”. The number of visitors each exceeded 30 thousand people. Most of all, guests from Moscow traveled to the ski resorts of the Leningrad Region – 30% of the total number of visitor traffic.

Statistics show that skiers and snowboarders on the slopes of the Leningrad region pumped about 100 thousand GB of mobile Internet.

“In winter, skiing becomes the main point of attraction for both tourists and guests of the region. We note a significant increase in mobile traffic at the resorts of the region, especially during the New Year holidays,” said Vladimir Bakalov, Director of MegaFon in St. Petersburg.

In general, across the country, men prefer active recreation more often than women: the ratio is 58% to 42%. The average age of tourists skiing on the slopes was 25-44 years.

Analysts also found that winter sports enthusiasts communicate in social networks and instant messengers, share content and watch videos – these activities account for more than 60% of total mobile traffic. The most popular services among subscribers are YouTube, TikTok and Telegram, together they account for almost a third of Internet traffic.

In September 2022, the Igora resort opened a new hotel in the Leningrad Region.

