Rested in Adler Russian woman complained about unreasonably high prices

The Russian woman had a rest in Adler and complained about unreasonably high prices. She spoke about the trip on the portal "Tourism Subtleties".

The tourist chose a boarding house, which she had already visited three years ago on a budget ticket. “We decided to return this year, we bought the ticket ourselves from the tour operator,” she said.

For two weeks of staying there with her 14-year-old son, the woman paid 97 thousand rubles. She clarified that medical procedures were not included in the price of the tour. It included a general program, a doctor’s examination, a swimming pool and three meals a day.

According to the traveler, the food in this boarding house “used to be better.” “The food has always been curative, homemade, like in a pioneer camp, but the assortment has been greatly reduced compared to the last trip,” she emphasized.

The blogger also complained about the limited opening hours of the pool, which was often closed for children’s groups. “There are a lot of people during free visiting hours, you can’t relax and swim calmly – noise, din, constant hubbub,” she explained.

In the gym, a third of the simulators are broken, and half can only be used with a trainer according to a special program, the Russian woman drew attention.

In her opinion, “for such money it is better to go to rest in Turkey, and for treatment it is better to go to boarding houses and sanatoriums of Mineralnye Vody.” “There is a high level of service, a lot of entertainment and budget excursions,” the author concluded.

