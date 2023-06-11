Results of 805 posts of 31 municipal bodies declared in Bihar, mostly new faces won, Madhubani got first mayor

The results of the elections held on June 9 for 31 municipal bodies in Bihar came out on Sunday. The counting of votes for 805 posts of ward councillors, mayors and deputy mayors began at 8 am in 58 centers under tight security arrangements. Madhubani Municipal Corporation has got a mayor for the first time. New faces have won the posts of chief councilor and deputy chief councilor in most of the local bodies. Mayor Sita Sahu’s daughter-in-law Shweta Kumar won in the by-election held in a ward of Patna Municipal Corporation.

4431 candidates were in the fray

A total of 4431 candidates were in the fray in the civic elections. Nine candidates have already been declared elected unopposed. Voting was held in Patna, Buxar, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Nalanda, Nawada, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Munger, Lakhisarai, Saharsa, Jamui and Banka districts.

BJP MLA’s wife lost, Madhubani got first mayor

Arun Rai won the post of Mayor of Madhubani Municipal Corporation. He will be the first mayor of Madhubani. Deputy Mayor Amanullah Khan has been made. Arun Rai defeated his nearest rival Aslam Ansari by 8867 votes. Rajan Nandan Singh held the post of Chief Councilor of Shivhar Municipal Council Shivhar. Sunil Kumar was victorious on the post of Deputy Chief Councillor. On the other hand, Chanchala Bihari, wife of Vinay Bihari, BJP MLA from Lauria, came third. He got 1198 votes. Ashwini Kumar won the election for the post of Chairman in the newly formed Machhargaon (Yogapatti) Nagar Panchayat of West Champaran district. Outgoing chief councilor Rinku Pathak has won the election of ward councilor from ward number seven in Kesariya Nagar Panchayat elections of East Champaran. Prior to this, he had completed the tenure of the Chief Councillor. His wife Kiran Devi also won the election.

Uproar in Dumraon, Rajgir and Daudnagar

This time voters have given a chance to new faces in two municipal bodies of Buxar district. Sunita Gupta has won the post of Chief Councilor of Dumraon City Council and Vikas Kumar Thakur has won the post of Deputy Chief Councilor. At the same time, Sanjay Kumar Pathak and Deputy Chief Councilor Sunil Kushwaha have won the post of Chief Councilor in Nagar Panchayat Itadhi. Kiran Devi has been elected to the post of Chief Councilor from the newly formed Nagar Panchayat Hathua of Gopalganj. On the other hand, Mamta Devi has got the crown of the post of Deputy Chief Councillor. Kiran Devi and deputy chief councilor Tanveer Alam have won the post of chief councilor from Islampur city councilor of Nalanda district. On the other hand, voters have elected Zero Devi as Chief Councilor and Munni Devi as Deputy Chief Councilor in Rajgir Municipal Council. In Daudnagar, Anjali Kumari was elected as chief councilor and Kamla Devi as deputy chief councillor. Manoranjan Singh became the chief councilor and Amrita Devi the deputy chief councilor in Bikramganj.

The result of the municipal elections was shocking. Manju Sinha, wife of JDU MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav, was defeated by Bain Priya, wife of late former MLA Sanjeev Jha, on the post of Mayor of Saharsa Municipal Corporation. Renu Sinha stood at number three. Former JDU MLA Arun Kumar had to face defeat in Saharsa. JDU leader Sujit Kumar’s wife Daisy Kumari defeated outgoing chief councilor Manju Devi for the post of chief councilor in Badhiya, Manju Devi’s son Amit Kumar also lost the election from ward number 10. Former Nagar Panchayat President Anil Singh defeated outgoing Chairman Santosh Singh by 77 votes in Banka Municipal Council.

