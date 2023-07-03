‘Return the confiscated stone of Pathalgadi, otherwise fierce movement’, said the youth sitting on hunger strike

Jamshedpur. Four youths of Birsa Sena have sat on a hunger strike demanding the return of the stone of Pathalgadi seized from Baridih Chowk. The district administration and JNAC have been demanded to return the seized stone by July 4. Violent agitation has been warned for not doing so. The movement of the members of Birsa Sena has started since Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, other social organizations including Adivasi Birsa Sena, Bhumij Chuad Sena, BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha, Lohra Karmali Coordination Committee extended their support to the movement by reaching Baridih Chowk. Birsa Sena’s central president Dinkar Kachhap said that on June 30, on the day of Hull Day, a pathalgadi was done at Baridih Chowk after renaming the chowk after Konka Kamar Karmali. The purpose of Pathalgadi is to honor the immortal martyrs. On the afternoon of July 1, the people of the administration came and seized Pathalgadi. The agitators are continuously raising slogans against the administration.

youth on hunger strike

Four youths of Birsa Sena, Dinkar Kachhap, Balram Karmakar, Raja Ram Murmu and Gurcharan Karmakar have sat on an indefinite hunger strike since Sunday morning. He says that he is angry with the action of JNAC and district administration. They are demanding to return the stone of Pathalgadi.

Many members came to support the strike

Manik Singh Sardar, Shyam Singh Sardar, Johnny Massi, Krishna Lohar, Somnath Padeya, Ajay Lohar, Suraj Baske, Raja Purti, Deepak Samad, Deepak Singh Sardar, Vikas Hembram, Marshall Murmu, Dhananjay Singh to support the youths sitting on strike on Sunday Sardar, Jai Narayan Munda, Ajay Singh Jamuda, Vijay Soy, Shivcharan Besra, Deenbandhu Singh Sardar, Raisen Tudu, Laxman Tudu, Pritam Tudu, Deepak Hembram, Bablu Soren, Hemant Nag, Ganesh Tudu, Sudan Tudu, Radhey Hansda, Bhagwat Baske, Birdhan Baske, Shivnath Besra, Kalicharan Hansda, Muchiram Soren, Shyam Hansda and others had reached.