Reuters: EU diplomats failed to agree on the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions

The EU failed to agree on a new package of restrictions against Russia, said Reuters February 22, citing four diplomatic sources.

“EU countries failed to agree on the tenth package of sanctions. A number of questions remain,” follows from the material.

The publication also noted that further negotiations between the EU countries to agree on the tenth package of sanctions are expected on Thursday.

On February 20, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the EU countries do have disagreements on the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions, but on February 24 they will be overcome.

On the same day, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that all major sanctions against Russia had already been introduced, and new packages of restrictive measures aimed solely at closing weak spots and preventing attempts to bypass.

Earlier, on February 16, the ambassadors of the European Union countries also failed to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. One of the controversial points was synthetic rubber, the import of which wants to limit the European Commission.

Earlier in the day, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that new anti-Russian sanctions would affect, among other things, the Russian military-industrial complex and the supply of high-tech equipment.

In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko assured on February 10 that Moscow has the tools to respond to the tenth package of EU sanctions.

The day before, on February 9, at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU would include restrictions against journalists and the military in the 10th anti-Russian package of sanctions. The new restrictions will also include export restrictions worth more than €10 billion.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

