Reuters: France had to open strategic oil reserves amid strikes by refinery workers

March 21 - BLiTZ. Mass strikes against the new pension reform continue in France. According to Reuters, because of this, the French authorities have a hard time. Workers in refineries and oil storage facilities are also taking part in strikes, which has affected the industry.

A source in the French Ministry of Energy said that the country had to unpack strategic fuel reserves because of what was happening. Earlier it was reported that the French government is forcibly withdrawing employees of the industry who are striking against the pension reform in order to avoid a crisis.