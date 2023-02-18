Reuters reported on EU plans to discuss joint purchases of shells for Ukraine

On February 20, the Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU) countries are going to discuss the idea of ​​joint purchases of 155 mm NATO caliber shells. On Saturday, February 18, the agency reports Reuters.

The European Union intends to join forces with the bloc’s defense industry to speed up and increase the production of munitions badly needed on the battlefield in Ukraine.

It is noted that joint procurement measures will be aimed at replenishing the stocks of countries that were depleted after the provision of military assistance to Kyiv. At the same time, it is specified that part of the funds for the purchase of shells can be provided by the European Peace Fund.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Western countries should increase military aid to Ukraine to the levels of the previous year within a few weeks.

At the same time, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on February 16 that the conflict in Ukraine demonstrated the vulnerability of European defense, as well as the depletion of weapons in the region due to military assistance to Kyiv. According to him, the ability of European countries to defend themselves at the moment is at the level “below the plinth”.

On the same day, he noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) should learn how to use ammunition more economically, as the armies of NATO countries do. He stressed that Kyiv uses a huge amount of ammunition to protect itself.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

