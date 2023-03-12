Reuters: Saudi Crown Prince announces new Ar-Riyadh Airlines

March 12 - BLiTZ. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Sunday, March 12, announced that a new airline, Ar-Riyadh Airlines, will be created, <a rel="nofollow noopener" class="qsaakoh" href="https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/saudi-arabia-launches-new-national-airline-2023-03-12/" target="_blank">informs</a> Reuters agency.

According to the publication, by 2030 it is planned to establish communication with more than 100 cities of the world. What kind of flights will be operated at the first stage is not yet reported.

The airline will be overseen by the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund. The board of directors of the new company will include: fund manager Yasser al-Rumayyan and former CEO of the UAE airline Etihad Airways Tony Douglas.

