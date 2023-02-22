The US administration has conveyed to the government of Ukraine that American resources are not endless. The agency reported Reuters on Wednesday, February 22, citing sources.

“Everyone understands that this (conflict. – Ed.) must stop at some point. And we all would like this to end as soon as possible, ”the publication says.

The publication cites the opinion of former State Department official Jeremy Shapiro, who indicated that US officials recognize the risk of a possible escalation. The authorities, among other things, are aware that the Ukrainian issue distracts from other, more acute areas in US foreign policy, for example, confrontation with China.

In addition, according to the results of a sociological survey by the Ipsos service, the level of support for the provision of military assistance to Ukraine has decreased among Americans. So, in April last year, 73% of respondents were in favor of supporting the Kyiv regime, and by the beginning of February 2023, this figure had fallen to 58%. The study involved 4 thousand respondents.

Earlier, on February 20, during a visit to Kyiv, US President Joe Biden announced a new $500 million military aid package, which could include howitzers and Javelin systems. In addition, the US President predicted that the country will face difficult days, weeks and years.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar on February 11 called on the United States to stop provoking the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv’s allies need to find a peaceful solution to problems in order to stop the loss of life and destruction.

Prior to that, on February 7, Matt Goetz during a meeting of the House of Representatives said that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that does not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red” lines every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.