Reuters: US Air Force shot down air object over Lake Huron on Biden’s orders

The US Air Force shot down an aerial object over Lake Huron on the orders of President Joe Biden. This was reported on February 12 by the agency Reuters referring to an American official.

“Biden ordered the downing of an unidentified object,” an administration official said.

The US assessed that the facility did not pose a military threat to any targets on land. According to the official, the possibility that this one could be used for surveillance cannot be ruled out, although Washington has no indication of this.

The Pentagon spotted an unidentified object above the lake earlier in the day, on February 12th. The American military department began spying on him.

Earlier, on February 11, an unidentified object was spotted in the airspace over Canada. The armed forces of Canada and the United States shot down an aerial target over the Yukon Territory in the northwest of the country. The soldiers removed the wreckage of the device for further study. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he ordered the shooting down of an unidentified object. The politician added that he discussed the incident in a telephone conversation with Biden.

On February 10, the US military also spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot down the aircraft. The object was tracked for 24 hours and shot down on the US border with Canada – over the northeastern part of Alaska.

These events were preceded by the fact that on the night of February 3, a huge balloon was seen in the sky over the United States. The Pentagon then stated that it was a Chinese, presumably, intelligence apparatus. The next day, February 4, it became known that the ball was shot down. Later, the Pentagon said it examined the equipment on the balloon, establishing that it was used for intelligence gathering.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, denied this assertion. The agency said in a statement that the purpose of the balloon is “civilian in nature.” The probe, in particular, was used for meteorological research. A serious introduction was made to Washington in connection with the incident. The ministry said the incident damaged relations between the two countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

