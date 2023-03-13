Reuters: US to extend humanitarian status for Ukrainian refugees who entered the country through Mexico

March 14 - BLiTZ.

The United States extends humanitarian status to refugees from Ukraine who entered the United States last year at the border with Mexico, informs news agency Reuters.

All 25,000 Ukrainian refugees who entered from Mexico, if they apply, will be extended their humanitarian status, which currently gives them permanent access to government benefits such as health insurance and food stamps, the US Department of Homeland Security said. In total, since 2022, according to the estimates of the American authorities, 118 thousand people from Ukraine have arrived to them, who have registered as refugees.

