Revenue Council’s letter, High Court’s order yet encroachment in villages, Gram Sabha Buddhipur Chandayalkala exposed

Lucknow. Satya Prakash Paswan, head of Gram Sabha Buddhipur Chandayalkala, located in Seer development block of Ballia district, has demanded the administration to free the ancient pond and the land of artisans adjacent to it from illegal occupation. The village head says that if the ponds are freed from illegal encroachment, they will be developed as ‘Amrit Sarovar’. According to the village head Buddhipur Chandayalkala’s pond is very ancient. Its area is one acre 48 decimals. In the complaint letter sent to the district administration, along with Pokhara, a request has been made to free the land of artisans Shivprasad, Devendra, Omprakash, Vijay and Bachchan etc. from encroachment. Jameep has also been illegally occupied by the bullies. Due to this many development schemes of the village have been disrupted.

Responsibility of Divisional Commissioner, SDM, DM fixed

Budhipur Chandayalkala is an example of the fact that even after the order of the High Court, the administration is not taking interest in freeing the illegal encroachment. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had recently issued an order to immediately remove encroachments from the public land of the state’s gram sabhas. The responsibility of the revenue officers was fixed. The High Court has clearly said in the decision given on a petition that the officers of the Divisional Commissioner and Board of Revenue, SDM, DM of the state should be alert and ensure that there is no encroachment on the public land of the Gram Sabhas. According to this order of the High Court, if any officer fails to remove and stop the encroachment, then the government will take strict action against that officer. A single bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan gave this order while hearing a PIL filed by Sadaram.

Lucknow bench gave this order to the state government

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to make public land of gram sabhas across the state encroachment-free, saying any illegal encroachment on public utility land is not only illegal and unauthorised, but also causes grave prejudice. Is. The very purpose of public utility land for the villagers at large has been defeated as such land has been illegally encroached upon by some persons. The court had given its verdict in the case related to Vesahupur, Motiganj, Siha villages of Gonda district. Also ordered to punish the guilty persons-officers from illegal occupation of the land. All the competent revenue officers of the state of Uttar Pradesh were directed that as soon as the complaint is received in case of illegal encroachment, a team of revenue officers-employees would conduct an immediate on-the-spot inspection. On receipt of illegal encroachment, action will be taken to remove the illegal encroachment immediately.

Order of six years ago still DM is avoiding action

letter from revenue commissioner

On May 8, 2017, Leena Johri, commissioner and secretary of the Revenue Council, wrote a letter to all the DMs of UP. In this, instructions were given to remove encroachments from Gram Panchayat, public land and property in the revenue villages of the state and to take effective action against the land mafia. In this letter of five pages, it was clearly mentioned under which rule the action has to be taken. If the information of encroachment on the land of Gram Panchayat is not given by the Member-Secretary Lekhpal of the Gram Panchayat in time and effective action is not taken to remove the encroachment, then it will be considered in the category of laxity and malpractice in performing the duty. Disciplinary action will be taken against the accountant.

Questions arising on IGRS

Most complaints are being made online (IGRS) for the removal of encroachments. Media reports suggest that people are not satisfied even with this Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS). More than 50% of the complainants are dissatisfied in 10 districts including Ayodhya, Balrampur, Varanasi, Kannauj, Hapur. Advocate Naveen Dubey (@Naveenalliance) says that the IGRS complaint system is nothing more than a gimmick. The department against which two complaints are sent for investigation from the same department. The officials are not at all serious about this. Advocate Rajeev Singh (@Naveenalliance) says that the result of the complaint is zero. The reason is clear, there is a complaint against the government system and the same does the investigation. The responsibility is not fixed on anyone. Who should take action against himself? No one wants action to be taken against any officer.

