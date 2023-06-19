Revenue Department sent notice to 7 Additional Collector cum Settlement Officers of Bihar, know the whole thing

Patna. Show cause notices have been given to seven Additional Collector cum Settlement Officers who remained absent from the monthly review meeting of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department on Monday. These include Additional Collectors of Purnia, Saharsa, Lakhisarai, Araria, Madhepura, Jamui and Munger. The Directorate of Survey took this matter seriously. If the explanation from all of them is not satisfactory, a letter will be sent to the General Administration Department for action against them. This meeting was organized in the auditorium of the Survey Training Institute located in Shastri Nagar, Patna.

Additional charge given to some Additional Collectors

Recently, the General Administration Department has given additional charge of settlement officers to some Additional Collectors. It includes Purnia, Saharsa, Nalanda, Khagaria, Munger, Katihar, Madhepura, Arwal and Jamui districts. This was the first meeting of the settlement officials after the issue of the letter.

instructions on these matters

In the meeting, the complaint of not getting LPM i.e. Land Parcel Map was seriously considered in many districts and Additional Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra gave instructions to solve it soon. In about 500 revenue villages, the work of Khanapuri has been completed and Form-6 has been filled, but LPM is not being issued. Due to this the work of land survey is obstructed. At the same time, information about the publication of draft in more than 1500 places and progress was received elsewhere.

Instructions for execution of pending cases

The Additional Chief Secretary inquired about the reasons for 31 cases pending for hearing in Kishanganj district and 28 cases pending in Nalanda district and directed their execution in a week. Along with this, all the settlement officers were instructed to complete their work before the target.

Araria-Parasarma NH will be 105 km long, land acquisition notification issued, people of six districts will be facilitated

here you are

Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Land Reforms Department Brajesh Mehrotra, Secretary cum Director Survey Jai Singh, Assistant Director Anil Kumar Singh, Technical Assistant of NIC IT and Nodal Officers of Survey of all districts were present in the meeting.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeeqelA9UI4)