Review of preparations related to ‘Biparjoy’ in the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee

New Delhi, 12 June (Hindustan Times). The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, met today and reviewed the preparedness of the Government of Gujarat and Central Ministries and Agencies to review the preparedness for the impending cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in the Arabian Sea.

While reviewing the preparedness of the central agencies and the Government of Gujarat, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba stressed that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by the concerned officials of the Government of Gujarat and the concerned central agencies. The aim should be to save lives and minimize damage to power and telecommunication infrastructure. Also, in case of damage to the infrastructure, its early restoration should be ensured.

The cabinet secretary said that fishermen should be called back from the sea and people should be evacuated from vulnerable areas well in time before the cyclone hits. Cabinet Secretary assured the Gujarat government that all central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary of Gujarat, Union Home Secretary, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board, Secretaries of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Power, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Department of Fisheries, DG Telecom, Member Secretary of NDMA, CISC IDS, IMD DG, NDRF DG, Coast Guard DG and senior officials from Ministry of Home Affairs participated.

The Chief Secretary of Gujarat apprised the committee about the safety of the population in the likely path of the cyclonic storm and the measures being taken by the local administration. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and those who are in the sea have been called back to a safe place. A total of 21 thousand boats have been erected so far. A list of all possible villages has been prepared for the purpose of evacuation. The details of saltpan workers have also been prepared for shifting them to safer places. Adequate shelter, power supply, medicine and emergency services are being kept ready. 10 SDRF teams are being deployed.

The Committee was informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed 12 teams and 3 additional teams have been kept ready in Gujarat. In addition, 15 teams, i.e. 5 teams each in Arkonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab) have been kept on alert for airlifting at short notice. Rescue and relief teams from the Coast Guard, Army and Navy as well as ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby.

In addition, a substantial number of teams and assets from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the State of Gujarat in their preparedness, rescue and recovery efforts. Regular alerts and advisories are being sent by DG, Shipping to the Maritime Board and all the stakeholders. Offshore oil fields are being regularly monitored and offshore installations in Gujarat have been asked to ensure immediate withdrawal of all deployed manpower. Major ports Kandla and Mundra have been alerted and other ports have also been advised to take preventive action.