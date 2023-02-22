February 22, 2023, 22:50 – BLiTZ – News

Russia is learning from the mistakes it made during the special operation in Ukraine in order to apply the lessons learned in future conflicts. Writes about it “Free Press”.

The article notes that despite the emergence of new high-tech warfare systems such as drones and satellites, traditional warfare with tanks and artillery still uses familiar attributes such as trenches, anti-tank hedgehogs and armored personnel carriers.

The success of modern warfare does not depend on the availability of the latest technology, but on the ability to combine classical and technological tactics. Russia managed to learn this lesson, military analysts from the United States emphasize on the pages of foreign countries.

The authors emphasize that in order to achieve success in military operations, it is necessary to use the so-called “sensory fusion” – the combination of various sources of information to obtain the most accurate image of the terrain.

For this purpose, artificial intelligence tools are used, which allow sorting large amounts of data and transferring them to the command. It also uses a supercomputer that analyzes all available information in real time, including social media data.

new code123

Defense neural networks monitor Telegram channels, satellite photos, maps, TikTok videos, and more. Thanks to this, a full range of data can be collected, from the geolocation of potential targets to behind-the-scenes political decisions.

Columnist Joe Adetunji described how the discovery of a social media video of Ukrainian military movements uncovered a heavy weapon station in an abandoned shopping mall in Kiev that was hit by a precision strike.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.