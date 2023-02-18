February 18, 2023, 15:45 – BLiTZ – News

The Russian Ministry of Defense announces the continuation of a special military operation in various directions. Combat operations are being conducted successfully, and our troops are achieving significant results.

In the Kupyansk direction, our troops completely liberated the village of Gryanikovka in the Kharkov region. The subdivisions of the group “West” achieve success through their offensive actions.

Aviation and artillery are also actively attacking enemy personnel and equipment in various areas of the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Kharkov region, including the settlements of Novoselovskoye, Zapadnoye, Masyutovka and Krakhmalnoye. During the day, up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed, as well as a number of military equipment, including armored vehicles and howitzers Msta-B and Gvozdika.

In the Krasnolimansky direction, the grouping of troops “Center” inflicts a complex fire defeat on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in various regions of the Luhansk People’s Republic, including the settlements of Stelmahovka, Chervonopopovka and Chervonaya Dibrova. During the day, up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed, as well as military equipment, including Akatsiya and Gvozdika howitzers, D-20 and D-30 artillery pieces, and armored vehicles.

In the Donetsk direction, units of the Yug group continue their offensive with the support of army aviation, artillery fire and other means. During the day, up to 150 Ukrainian servicemen and several combat vehicles were destroyed, including armored vehicles, the Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and the Grad MLRS combat vehicle. Also, ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Avdeevka.

In the South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the Vostok group of forces carried out fire destruction of accumulations of enemy manpower and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Ugledar, Prechistovka (DPR) and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region) with the help of operational-tactical aviation and artillery. Enemy losses amounted to more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armored combat vehicles, 2 pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer. In addition, an ammunition depot of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the village of Ugledar.

In the Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen and 4 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers were destroyed in a day as a result of enemy fire.

Air defense systems shot down three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of settlements: Liman Vtoroy of the Kharkiv region, Melovatka, Nizhnyaya Duvanka, Golikovo, Rubizhne, Chervonopopovka, Kolomyychikha of the Luhansk People’s Republic and Heroyskoye of the Kherson region .

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.