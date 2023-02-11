Retired Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko pointed to the fact that the RF Armed Forces are breaking through enemy defenses in the Kremensk direction, capturing fortifications that give them an advantage.

“Regarding the settlement of Kremennaya and its environs, I can confirm the successful actions of our military personnel,” TASS quotes the text of his statement.

He did not give exact figures, but pointed to the fact that in different places the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation traveled a different number of kilometers. He pointed to the fact that it is positional battles that are of primary importance, in which the Russian Army, which has captured the fortifications, is able to take control of various directions.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that in this direction there is the number of military personnel necessary to achieve all the goals.

Recall that on the territory of the city of Zhytomyr controlled by Kyiv, they began to spontaneously bury the bodies of the destroyed Nazis of the Armed Forces of the state in one of the central squares.

The text of the publication says that on the territory of the main square there are more than a hundred fresh graves, in which military personnel who died on the territory of the nearby sections of the contact line are located. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

