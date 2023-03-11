RG.RU: Dominik Kuta, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter of the group “Chervony Guitars” dies at the age of 70

March 11 - BLiTZ. Dominic Kuta, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has died at the age of 70. He was the vocalist and guitarist of the Polish band Czerwone Gitary, which was popular not only in Poland, but also in the USSR. The death of the musician was announced on social networks by his colleague, but the cause and date of death are still unknown. It is reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Kuta began his musical career in the 60s, playing in various bands, in the 1970s he joined Czerwone Gitary, where he played many instruments and helped create a more ambitious repertoire for the band. After leaving the group, Kuta continued to perform and work with other bands.

