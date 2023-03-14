RIA Novosti: 12th-century Due Torri castle put up for sale in Italy

March 14 - BLiTZ. Who among us did not dream of living in a castle, being a prince or a princess as a child? Of course, even now, having a certain income, you can afford to stay in the castle for a few romantic days and nights. But the nature of man is such that he would like to own a castle. In sunny Italy, the sale of one of these ancient castles has been announced.

Castle Due Torri, which was built in the XII century and is located on a hill 20 kilometers from the province of Rimini, is for sale. This, with reference to sources, writes RIA Novosti.

The cost of the object is unknown, but experts estimate it at less than five million euros. According to the realtor, the sale of the castle opened a few days ago, but so far there have been no significant offers. Last year, an abandoned German castle in the Kaliningrad region was sold for 7.6 million rubles, with a starting price of 4.7 million rubles.

The heads of the Ministry of Defense of Japan, Britain and Italy will hold talks in Tokyo on March 16 March 14, 2023 at 06:16