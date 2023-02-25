RIA Novosti: A rally in support of Russia was held in Adelaide, Australia

In the Australian city of Sydney, a rally was held in support of Russia and for freedom, informed RIA Novosti action activist Vasily Koinov.

Several hundred people took to the streets to draw attention to the violation of the rights of Russian-speaking residents of Australia and other Western countries, Koinov said. They held Russian flags in their hands. The rally was sanctioned, so the police did not interfere in its conduct and only kept order.

According to Koinov, there is a difficult situation in Australia with the persecution of Russian-speaking people. Children are humiliated at school, on the street or at work, it is dangerous to speak their native language. Local law enforcement agencies not only do not interfere, but also contribute to the continuation of harassment. For example, in January, during the celebration of the national holiday of Australia Day, the Russian community was not allowed to participate, allegedly for security reasons.

Another activist, the ataman of the Cossacks in Adelaide Alexander Kozlov, told RIA Novosti that people are simply afraid for their children.

“The situation is approximately the same as in Nazi Germany during the persecution of Jews,” he noted.