March 15 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, referring to a statement by priest Joseph Gleason, reported that thousands of Christian believers would like to live not in the United States, but in Russia.

According to a clergyman from the Church of the Epiphany in the village of Krasnovo (Yaroslavl Region), who came from America, Christians from the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, against the backdrop of the current situation in the West, are eager to move to Russia. Against the backdrop of the US Supreme Court’s permission for same-sex marriage, it’s hard to say that America is a champion of Christian values, Gleason concluded.

The White House is a nest of Satanism and young Christians (Catholics and Protestants) perfectly see the whole story.

Recall that Father Joseph Gleason came to Russia from the United States in 2017 with his family and soon became a priest in a village parish near Rostov the Great.