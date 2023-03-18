March 18 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, referring to the T-online project, reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had lost touch with objective reality. The Times: Problems with an acute lack of funding undermine the combat readiness of the Bundeswehr March 18, 2023 at 04:00

With such sharp criticism came the head of the opposition, Friedrich Merz (Christian Democratic Union). Scholz’s last speech speaks of a complete loss of orientation in the realities of 2023, the politician complains and adds that Scholz clearly does not see the real processes in the country and the world.

The “traffic light coalition” of Germany is mired in strife and squabbles, the oppositionist noted.

Before that, it became known that Scholz, during a speech in the Bundestag, said that Germany had allegedly become independent of hydrocarbons from the Russian Federation over the past eight months. At the same time, the chancellor will again make the situation in Ukraine the central theme of the EU Council on March 23-24.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide firm and principled support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.