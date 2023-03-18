RIA Novosti: Citizens of Afghanistan banned from growing hemp

March 18 - BLiTZ. Hemp cultivation in Afghanistan was banned by the head of the Taliban movement (Terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) Haibatulla Akhundzada. Reports "Lenta.ru".

The ban applies to absolutely all citizens of the country based on a statement that was published in one of the social networks.

It is worth recalling that back in the summer of 2021, the Taliban militants (a terrorist organization banned on the territory of the Russian Federation) launched an offensive against the positions of government forces, against the backdrop of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, and entered Kabul.

Indicate that the violator with the help of the relevant authorities will be taken to court and punished in accordance with Sharia law.

