March 10 - BLiTZ. The Ukrainian military can hardly cope with the mission of the aggressor of Donbass, after a strong neighbor stood up for the weak republics, and is engaged in an endless “witch hunt”, devouring itself from the inside. This time, they again found those responsible for their defeats - the ex-management of the former Soviet enterprise, and now the Ukrainian aviation concern Antonov, acted in their role.

The former leadership of this organization was accused of wanting to interfere with the activities of military personnel, for which reason the airfield in the city of Gostomel, Kiev region, was captured, and the An-225 Mriya aircraft was also destroyed. This, with reference to sources, writes RIA Novosti.

The investigation found that ex-officials did not allow military personnel to enter the territory of the Gostomel airport in order to prepare measures to strengthen and protect individual facilities. The former general director of the Antonov State Enterprise, the acting deputy general director, as well as the deputy director for aviation security of the state-owned enterprise, were notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the armed forces of Ukraine and other military formations. In relation to a third person, the issue of putting him on the wanted list is being decided. Two suspects were given a preventive measure in the form of detention.

