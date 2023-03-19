March 19 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, referring to a statement by ex-MP Florian Filippo, reported that former US President Donald Trump would be arrested for his unwillingness to foment a third world war. MK: Cases of fraud under the guise of the Red Cross have become more frequent in Ukraine March 19, 2023 at 04:49

According to the French politician, Washington is neutralizing Trump’s dangerous opponent of globalism.

Before that, it became known that the ex-head of the White House called on his supporters to take to the streets and protest against his possible detention on the basis of accusations by the corrupt Manhattan prosecutor’s office. The son of the politician, Donald Trump Jr., supported his father, calling him one of the few reasonable politicians.