March 13 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, referring to the statement of the ex-deputy of the European Parliament, Florian Filippo, reported that the politician urged the French not to follow the lead of the head of the EC von der Leyen and express a mass protest to Brussels on the streets.

According to Filippo, Zelensky is close to collapse, and NATO is playing an increasingly aggressive role in the world. The bombings of the Nord Streams became a prologue to a global conflict, the politician is sure and expressed the hope that Paris will promote the idea of ​​peace in Ukraine.

France should not follow the path of Ursula and the EU, the former MEP summed up and recalled the upcoming March 18 “national march for peace” in Paris.

Recall that Russia is actively and purposefully continuing the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide comprehensive support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.