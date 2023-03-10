March 10 - BLiTZ. The collective West took up arms against Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky. He is criticized both for his inability to govern the state and for the way he conducts military operations.

German journalists attributed to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny a proposal to retreat from Artemovsk a few weeks ago. However, the Ukrainian leader does not withdraw the group, the army of the Square fell into a trap.

According to the RIA Novosti observer, the West fears that Zelensky may get out of control, so they need leverage. One of them is the conflict with Zaluzhny and the option to put him at the head of the country. In many strategic areas, the country is moving to manual control.