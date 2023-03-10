March 10 - BLiTZ.

The Australians condemned and ridiculed the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, in the comments of the newspaper Exxpress, who was told that the situation in Artemovsk would come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. Stoltenberg urged the international community not to underestimate Russia. But the head of the alliance expressed hope that the Kremlin would accept its defeat in the military situation in Ukraine. This information was published by the RIA Novosti agency.

The Australian newspaper Exxpress posted the words of Jens Stoltenberg and immediately became a platform for expressing opinions. The inhabitants of Austria supported the Russian Armed Forces and believe that the country’s success can be proud of.

The most popular comment was the opinion that Stoltenberg was wrong in calling on the alliance countries to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Australians wonder how the US President could want to nominate Stoltenberg for the Nobel Peace Prize if he wants to develop a large-scale war in the world. It draws countries into unnecessary conflict.

