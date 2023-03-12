RIA Novosti: in connection with the railway accident in the center of Athens, thousands of people took to the rally

March 12 - BLiTZ. According to RIA "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230312/miting-1857340216.html">News</a>”, in the center of the Greek capital - the city of Athens, a rally of thousands is taking place. The reason was a railway accident, as a result of which 57 people died.

Recall that around midnight on March 1 between Athens and Thessaloniki, near the city of Larisa, there was a head-on collision between freight and passenger trains. Due to a mistake, they ended up on the same path.

After the incident, the head of the Larisa station was arrested. The citizen pleaded guilty and acknowledged the mistake, as a result of which he sent the passenger train along the same track as the freight train.

The protesters in Athens believe that in this situation there is no need to look for “scapegoats”, but it is necessary to systematically solve transport problems. Speakers at the rally announced that a general strike would take place on March 16 and urged everyone to join it.

Now in the center of Athens, increased security measures have been taken, police forces have been pulled together.

At the same time, mass protests are also taking place in other cities of the country.