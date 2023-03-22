RIA Novosti: in Seoul, representatives of civil organizations supported the special operation in Ukraine

March 22 - BLiTZ. In Seoul, the capital of South Korea, a rally was held near the Russian Embassy in support of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

It is noted that representatives of organizations, including the Anti-Imperialist Forum and the Association for the Implementation of Independent Unification, are in favor of viewing the Ukrainian conflict as a confrontation between Moscow and US imperialism.

“We are well aware that Russia is now fighting not with Ukraine, which has become an instrument of the imperialists, but with the forces of Western imperialism,” said one of the representatives of the organization, Hwang Sung-hwan.

He believes that in this conflict one can see all the aggression and barbarism of the American system and “the entire Western ruling class.”

Hwang Sung-hwan also emphasized that the Ukrainian conflict plays an important role for South Korea, which, despite the fact that it was a colony, continues to develop towards a military alliance with Japan.